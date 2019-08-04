9 Killed & 27 Injured After Mass Shooting In Dayton, OH

A shooter killed nine and injured 27 more in a mass shooting early Sunday morning in Dayton, OH, the city's mayor, Nan Whaley, said in a press conference. The incident took place at Ned Peppers Bar, and local police say the shooting began around 1 a.m. CT, the Associated Press reports. “We had officers in the immediate vicinity when this shooting began and were able to respond and put an end to it quickly,” Dayton Police Lt. Col. Matt Carper told the Dayton Daily News.
The shooter, who has not been identified, was killed on the site by police within one minute of engaging with the officers. "The shooter was able to kill nine people and injure 26 in less than a minute," Whaley said in a press conference, crediting quick capture of the shooter to police who were stationed in the city's popular Oregon District.
Whaley tweeted that she is "heartbroken," and thanked the city's first responders.
I’m heartbroken. Thank you to our first responders for all that you’ve done. We will share updates as we have more information.— Nan Whaley (@nanwhaley) August 4, 2019
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tweeted similar sentiments, adding that he had offered Whaley and Dayton the assistance of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, as well as ordering state flags to be flown at half-mast and saying he spoke with President Donald Trump.
Fran and I are absolutely heartbroken over the horrible attack that occurred this morning in Dayton. We join those across Ohio and this country in offering our prayers to victims and their families.— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) August 4, 2019
Trump sent condolences to victims of the Dayton and El Paso shootings on Sunday morning, saying that the FBI is working with local law enforcement in both cities following the two mass shootings this weekend.
The FBI, local and state law enforcement are working together in El Paso and in Dayton, Ohio. Information is rapidly being accumulated in Dayton. Much has already be learned in El Paso. Law enforcement was very rapid in both instances. Updates will be given throughout the day!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2019
