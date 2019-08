9 Killed & 27 Injured After Mass Shooting In Dayton, OH

A shooter killed nine and injured 27 more in a mass shooting early Sunday morning in Dayton, OH, the city's mayor, Nan Whaley, said in a press conference . The incident took place at Ned Peppers Bar, and local police say the shooting began around 1 a.m. CT , the Associated Press reports. “We had officers in the immediate vicinity when this shooting began and were able to respond and put an end to it quickly ,” Dayton Police Lt. Col. Matt Carper told the Dayton Daily News.