9 Killed & 27 Injured After Mass Shooting In Dayton, OH

The shooter, who officials named as 24-year-old Connor Betts of Bellbrook, Ohio, was killed on the site by police within one minute of engaging with the officers. No suspect or motive has yet been identified, but Carper said in a press conference that due to the short amount of time in which the shooting occurred "it was hard to imagine there was much discrimination" in them. He was wearing body armour and carrying a .223-caliber rifle with extra high-capacity magazines, Whaley said in a press conference.