I March To End The Violence Around Me

We know that arming teachers doesn’t work. We know that over-policing doesn’t work. We know that zero tolerance policies don’t work. We need real change. We need restorative justice, mental health programs, resources, and more. We want to change the environments that fostered the violence and trauma in our communities in the first place. That’s why this year on Day of the Girl, I’m joining Girls Who Code in the #MarchForSisterhood — to elevate the voices of girls across the world fighting to make a difference.