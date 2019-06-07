My Son Survived The UNC-Charlotte Shooting. Here's What I Learned From The Experience.

"At some point, I just lost it and started to cry. I couldn’t believe this was happening. It was only a week-and-a-half until graduation. The whole world had gone crazy. My son finally texted around 9 p.m. that he was on his way home, and he arrived back at his apartment a little after 9 p.m. We live in Apex, NC, which is southwest of Raleigh and about two-and-a-half hours from his campus. The world settled, and I felt a little better. I still just wanted to hug him and hold him. The boy is taller than me, he’s 21 years old, and he’s so much smarter than I am. But he’s still my baby. He’ll always be my baby. It took me three years of fertility treatments to have that boy, and I wasn’t going to lose him...ever.