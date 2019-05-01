Gunman Kills Two, Injures 4 At UNC Charlotte On Last Day Of Classes

At least two people were killed and four were injured after a gunman opened fire at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte on Tuesday evening. The attack took place on the last day of classes, as many students prepared to leave campus and begin their summer break.
Authorities identified the suspect as 22-year-old Trystan Terrell, a former UNCC student. No motive has been established yet for the shooting, which began in a classroom. Terrell was taken into custody without incident. He has been charged with two counts of murder, four counts of attempted murder, four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of a firearm on educational property, and discharging a firearm on educational property.
Advertisement
UNCC Chancellor Philip Dubois identified the two students who were killed as 19-year-old Ellis Parlier and 21-year-old Riley Howell. The four victims wounded in the shooting were identified as 19-year-old Drew Pescaro, 20-year-old Sean Dehart, 23-year-old Emily Houpt, and 20-year-old Rami Alramadhan. They are all expected to recover.
UNCC officials said the campus remained on lockdown for hours after the incident and exams have been canceled through Sunday.
Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles expressed her condolences on Twitter. "We are in shock to learn of an active-shooter situation on the campus of UNC Charlotte," she wrote. "My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives, those injured, the entire UNCC community, and the courageous first responders who sprang into action to help others."
The incident is the latest in a long list of deadly shootings that have plagued the United States. It comes just days after a man opened fire at a synagogue in Poway, CA, on the last day of Passover, killing one congregant and injuring three others, including an 8-year-old girl.
This is story was published on April 30, 2019. It has since been updated.
Advertisement