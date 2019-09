It Started With A Shooting At Their School. But They Know It's About More Than That.

"I thought I was going to die. As I lay there, I begged God to please make it fast," Aalayah Eastmond, a 17-year-old senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL, said, her voice quivering. Testifying in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee last Wednesday, she described February 14, 2018, from her own, terrifying vantage point: She was in her fourth-period Holocaust history class, where the students were presenting projects on campus hate groups. When the gunman burst in, her group partner Nicholas Dworet was in front of her. She said she could never have imagined he would save her life, but he did. "As Nicholas fell, I matched his every movement and hid beneath his lifeless body as bullets riddled my classmates." She recalled how the stress of the shooting took such a toll on her mother that she experienced a miscarriage.