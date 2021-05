There Were 9 Mass Shootings In The United States This Weekend

But Colorado is not the only state to have experienced a mass shooting in recent days. According to CNN, there were nine mass shootings in the U.S. over the weekend. On Saturday night, a gunman opened fire at a Hyatt Regency Hotel in Phoenix, AZ, killing one person and injuring at least seven others. Three people were shot and killed, and another was injured, during a shooting at a townhome outside of Baltimore, MD, on Saturday morning. At least three people were killed and nine others injured in three different shootings in California — one in Los Angeles late Sunday night that left one person dead and five others injured; one outside a nightclub in Citrus Heights that left four people injured; and one in Compton that left two people dead, both believed to be between 15 and 20 years old.