But you'll also find some lesser-known rap, hip-hop, indie pop, and alternative odes to mothers and motherhood, like Sufjan Stevens' song about learning to love his stepmother, 21 Savage's "letter 2 my momma," and an emotional Mitski track about the anxiety and fear that comes with growing up and into your own. As for what all of these songs have in common, though, Aminé summed it up nicely in a 2020 interview. "Writing songs like 'Mama' was really hard for me. Not because it was hard to put that type of story on paper, but it was hard for me because I really wanted it to be good," he told critic and YouTuber Anthony Fantano . "If you're gonna make a song about your mom, that shit has to be undeniably good."