These Mothers Are Fighting Coronavirus On The Frontlines — & It’s Affecting Them In Unexpected Ways

OR: “When you’re little you think, ‘Oh my god, she’s my mom. I want her to be here doing mom things with me,’ but that’s only because you don’t see the impact or the contribution that she’s making being a doctor. Working with her and seeing how she is making an impact on peoples’ lives, I guess I look back and I’m like ‘Well that was worth it because that’s the role model I have.’ I have this role model who selflessly gave herself to other people, to serve other people, to help save other people from pain and suffering.”

CC: “There have been studies that show women spend more time with patients, they look them in the eyes more, and they touch them more in a caring way. Women have brought things to medicine that weren’t here before and for the betterment of medicine. But the profession still has to evolve further for women because if we are in all the leadership positions, then maybe that guilt will change. Maybe if the hours and expectations changed, and there was more flexibility in the job, then those feelings would improve for women.”