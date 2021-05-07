The Best Songs Of 2021 For An (Almost) Real Summer

It's strange to think that we're now at a place where change is just on the horizon. Our list of Things We Can Look Forward To is actually starting to have things on it, and it's finally possible to imagine a post-pandemic world. Of course, we're very much not out of the woods yet, and therefore have to continue to be careful, but it does mean that we're in for a (almost, kind of) real summer again. A shot girl summer, you could say.
Okay fine, maybe it's not all public pools and kissing-strangers-at-the-crowded-bar-summer, but it definitely goes beyond where we were at last year. So whether you're sitting in the park with a handful of your vaccinated friends, or chilling out in an air-conditioned apartment, you'll need that perfect summer 2021 playlist to get our almost-there summer up to its full potential.
Thankfully, many artists across genres have already got our backs, and have dropped new songs that already will put you in that sunny spirit — and we'll be updating all throughout the season so not a single good vibe goes to waste.
From breezy melodic ditties to dance floor anthems (that can be enjoyed outside or in the comfort of our own home — we see you), these are the summer songs that will help inch us closer to that shining horizon.