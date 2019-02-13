Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Playlists
Music
Songs To Play When You're In The Honeymoon Phase
by
Elena Nicolaou
More from Playlists
Sex
Best Romantic and Sexy Songs For Valentine's Day
Sara Coughlin
Feb 13, 2019
Workout Playlists
The Workout Songs You'll Hear In 2019
Cory Stieg
Dec 21, 2018
Music
The Quintessential Holiday Pop Playlist
Morgan Baila
Dec 14, 2018
Work & Money
Ashamed Of Your 2018 Music Choices? Spotify Is Here to Drag You
This was a weird year — though, to be honest, which year in recent memory wasn’t? And, for many of us, music was a lifeline. But have you ever stopped
by
Ludmila Leiva
Fitness
You
Need
These Gym Playlists In Your Life
Sometimes getting motivated to exercise can be harder than the workout itself. That’s why it helps to think of your gym time as a middle school dance:
by
Sara Coughlin
Music
Every Song You Need On Your 2018 Halloween Playlist
While Halloween traditions may come and go, Refinery29's hauntingly epic playlist lasts forever. Whether you’re going as your favorite Sharp Objects
by
Morgan Baila
Fitness
This Is The Only Running Playlist You Need This Week
If you ask us, no workout is complete without a killer playlist — and running is no exception. Whether you prefer the trails or the treadmill, the
by
Sara Coughlin
Music
The Best Summer 2018 Bops For Your Party Playlist
Gather round, gather round, because the songs of the summer are finally here. The same way Taio Cruz's "Dynamite" immediately brings me back to camp, and
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Music
The Only Songs Of Summer Playlist You Need
Are you tired of being nice, considering reconciling with your ex, or simply ready to tell everyone just how much you like it like that? Well, you're in
by
Morgan Baila
Music
The Black Girl's Summer 2018 Playlist
There are so many things for Black girls to look forward to in the warmer months. Sundresses. The color yellow (which we actually invented, by the way) on
by
Sesali Bowen
Music
Lucy Dacus & The Sad Songs Of The Summer
Lucy Dacus doesn’t consider her songs to be sad, so I hesitate in telling her that I had put nearly all of them on a playlist I made exclusively for
by
Kathryn Lindsay
International Women's Day
This Workout Playlist Will Remind You That Females Are Strong As ...
You shouldn't have to put your International Women's Day celebrations on hold while you visit the gym. We, the listening public, have been blessed with a
by
Sara Coughlin
Music
SZA Released A Dreamy Video For "The Weekend" — & It's Direc...
When you're done listening to Cardi B's new single "Bartier Cardi," head on over to SZA's new video for "The Weekend." The 4-minute video was directed by
by
Rebecca Farley
Music
Cardi B Just Released Her First Post-"Bodak Yellow" Single
Cardi B made her next money move: The rapper released her first follow-up single to her reigning hit "Bodak Yellow" Friday, a song titled "Bartier Cardi."
by
Rebecca Farley
Music
This Is How To Perfectly Time Your New Year's Eve Playlist, ...
Twitter has joined forces to plan out your perfect New Years Eve playlist. Specifically, how to perfectly time your favorite song with the stroke of
by
Sarah Midkiff
Workout Playlists
The Warm-Up Playlist You Need When It Feels Too Cold To Move
Your P.E. teacher was right about one thing — it pays to warm up before the big game. Nowadays, you're probably more likely to have a butt-kicking
by
Sara Coughlin
Music
Spotify's Christmas Playlist Is The Most Lit
You may be familiar with the old 14-year-old adage that says, "The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear." If we take those
by
Olivia Harrison
Music
The Most Iconic Use Of Voicemails In Hit Songs
"Sorry, Taylor can't come to the phone right now." With that line in her new song "Look What You Made Me Do," Taylor Swift has joined the ranks of
by
Meagan Fredette
Pop Culture
Beyoncé Dominated The Playlist For The Queer Dance Party At Mike ...
When activists decided to protest Vice President-elect Mike Pence, they knew just how to hit him where it hurt. A group of LGBTQ rights protesters marched
by
Sesali Bowen
Fitness
This Is The Playlist That Everyone Is Working Out To Right Now
As you've may have gathered, we're pretty into workout playlists here at Refinery29. After all, getting motivated to exercise can be more difficult than
by
Kimberly Truong
Fitness
Your Feminist Workout Playlist To Round Out 2016 Is Here
Despite 2016's general air of doom and gloom, the nasty women of the recording industry have been keeping it 100 all year long. This flood of girl-power
by
Sara Coughlin
Music
This Chance The Rapper Playlist Is Inspiring Everyone To Take A B...
We could all stand to take better care of ourselves, but in the midst of our busy schedules and the stress of the holidays, that can be easy to forget.
by
Suzannah Weiss
Music
The Top Tracks Of 2016 — In One Handy Playlist
Even though 2016 was kind of a nightmare in many, many ways, it wasn't all bad. We were gifted some great jams from the music gods, who filled our ears
by
Arielle Tschinkel
Fitness
Obama, Just Like The Rest Of Us, Has Beyoncé On His Gym Playlist
It was only a couple months ago that President Obama shared his (surprisingly sexy) summertime playlists with the masses. Of course, we always knew there
by
Sara Coughlin
Music
Listen To President Obama's Surprising Summer Playlists
In a rare bit of political news that doesn’t make it seem as though we’re hurtling rapidly towards an inevitable apocalypse, President Obama released
by
Michael Hafford
Music
Hinds Are A Bunch Of Badasses That Will Rock Your iTunes Playlist
This article was originally published on June 6th, 2015 and has been updated since. This incredible Spanish rock-pop band from Madrid has a
by
Laura Delarato
Music
This #TBT Playlist Will Take You Through Every Stage Of A Relatio...
Raise your hand if you've ever found yourself in a dingy dive bar, or a taxi, or even the middle of a grocery store, when a certain song came on and —
by
Anna Sudit
Fitness
Now You Can Work Out Like Kendall — Or At Least Use The Same Play...
If her recent appearance in a full jumpsuit didn't tip you off, Kendall Jenner is the sporty one in the Kardashian-Jenner clan. When she isn't
by
Sara Coughlin
Fitness
This Pilates Instructor's Playlist Is Guaranteed To Get You Moving
When Karen Lord, owner of Karen Lord Pilates Movement, creates a workout playlist, she aims to transport you. "I tend to stay away from the super
by
Sara Coughlin
Body
There's Now An OB-Approved "Push Playlist" For Giving Birth
Plenty of experiences can be bettered by a good playlist: a party, a workout, and yes, even giving birth. At least that's the thinking behind Spotify's
by
Sarah Jacoby
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted