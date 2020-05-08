The Best Mother’s Day Songs To Let Your Mom Know You Love Her

How are you celebrating Mother's Day this year? With slow shipping and the difficulties of getting a card in a pandemic, you might not be totally prepared. That is okay because you can still say I love you and thank you to your mom (or grandma, or aunt, or sister, or any mom figure in your life) by letting music do the talking for you.
If you're unable to be with your mom due to social distancing restrictions, press play on some of our favorite songs about our dear mamas and remember your favorite moments together. It's not the same as being there, but it's a little way to spend more time with mom in mind after you hang up the FaceTime call with her.
If you're lucky enough to get to spend the holiday together in person, she might love it if you play these mom songs while spending some quality time with her — they are all mom-approved!
From Alicia Keys singing a tribute to all the mother's fighting to Taylor Swift singing about all her best days with her mom Andrea to Miley Cyrus giving her mom a big shout out for raising a feminist daughter, the women who pay tribute to their moms on our playlist are hitting superwoman notes.
And then there are the men: Drake and Chance the Rapper are known for paying tribute to their moms prolifically, so picking just one track from each to celebrate the holiday was a real test (we let Chance get in a second one on Brandy's new track). Kanye West and Tupac deliver heartfelt tributes of their own that are now hip hop classics.
Of course, country music does mom songs like no other genre. From Merle Haggard's classic "Mama Tried" to Kacey Musgraves's new classic "Mother," the saddest mom songs, the ones that will really bring a tear to your eye, will sneak up on you thanks to Carrie Underwood and the Dixie Chicks.
Whatever you do, whatever soundtrack you pick for your Mother's Day, don't forget to tell mom you love her.
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/6YowWzrBS2rBwaBT7QSxua
