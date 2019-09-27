Miley Cyrus’ Mom Calls Her A “Millennial Brat” Over Breakup Pics

In the weeks following a breakup (or, in Miley Cyrus's case, two breakups) everyone knows you get a hall pass to wild out online. Posting emotional lyrics to songs from 2010? Acceptable. Oversharing in your Instagram captions? Permitted. Instagramming a bunch of photos that show how carefree you are? Encouraged, unless Miley's mom, Tish, sees. The Cyrus ladies have taken a trip to Utah's Zion National Park in the wake of the singer's split from husband Liam Hemsworth and the end of her rumored fling with Kaitlynn Carter. On Instagram, Miley has been posting up a storm with cryptic captions about growth, but according to an Instagram Story discovered by E! News, Mama Tish had to draw a line.
"My mom called this 'disgusting,'" Miley wrote over a photo of herself using her phone. "There was a gorgeous sunset and I was inside on my phone 'serving content'...It's hard to get in trouble once you're an adult but she said I looked like a 'bratty millennial' which I do...but is it bad if I like the pic and wanna post? Is that the worst? @tishcyrus."
Miley's post is probably the opposite of what Tish hoped to achieve with her lecture, but it's not like Miley is the only one indulging in some post-breakup social meeds. Carter hit up a taping of Dancing With The Stars and posted all about it on her Story, and has been serving selfies like this one.
Hemsworth has been a little more MIA, but if he ever felt the need to post his dramatic selfies, we'd support it.
