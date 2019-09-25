Here’s What Miley Cyrus & Kaitlynn Carter Are Up To Now That They’re Single

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter were each other's rocks during their respective breakups (Cyrus with Liam Hemsworth, and Carter with Brody Jenner), but over the weekend we learned the reported romantic side of their relationship had come to an end. In the wake of this split, which came not long after reports that the two had moved in together, the women have been healing in their own individual ways — but social media activity reveals that they're still on good terms.
Carter was spotted at a taping of Dancing With The Stars to support pal and pro-dancer Witney Carson. Per her Instagram Story, posted by Entertainment Tonight, Carter danced the night away in the crowd. Cyrus, meanwhile, was taking her hit song's advice and taking a climb.
"Extra," she captioned a photo of herself posing in Zion National Park in Utah, following this up with a number of other photos from the hike. "Consistency," she captioned another handful of snaps.
In another photo, she quotes Britney Spears' "I'm Not A Girl, Not Yet A Woman," a song that seems to encapsulate her current stage of life.
"But if you look at me closely/You will see it in my eyes/This girl will always find/Her way," the lyrics read.
In a later post, she revealed this was a "necessary mom n sister" trip with Brandi and Tish Cyrus, but if you were worried it's because she and Carter ended on bad terms, don't be. Shortly before taking this trip, Cyrus posted photos of her Las Vegas iHeart Festival performance, and her alleged ex left a supportive comment: "GET IT!!!!!" Carter wrote.
Cyrus is continuing the soul-searching she started immediately following her split from Hemsworth. If that first Italy trip resulted in "Slide Away," then more likely than not, this Zion trip has another break-up ballad at the end of it — or, even better, a Britney Spears collab.
