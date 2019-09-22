Miley Cyrus & Kaitlynn Carter Reportedly Split After Two Months Together

After two months of being nearly inseparable, Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter have reportedly split.
Cyrus and Carter, who left the status of their relationship up to speculation the past couple months, may no longer be romantically linked; however, according to a source who spoke to People, they remain friends. The details as to why they broke things off remain unclear; however, it seems they were good friends first and foremost. The two first met through Cyrus’ sister Brandi Cyrus and became close friends long before starting a romantic relationship.
Whether they were romantically involved or not, both acted as emotional support for their recent respective breakups: Cyrus with longtime partner and husband Liam Hemsworth, and Carter with husband Brody Jenner. They found themselves in the same boat, at one point literally, when they celebrated Carter’s birthday on a boat on a girl’s trip to Lake Como back in August.
Advertisement
Things seemed to progress quickly, with rumors of the two of them living together and getting tattoos inspired by each other before their relationship was publicly confirmed. While together, they attended a number of New York Fashion Week events and turned the VMAs into a low-key date night.
The two had to dispel rumors that either of them cheated on their respective partners with each other. Carter reportedly had an open relationship with Jenner, and Cyrus set the record straight on Twitter. “I can accept that the life I’ve chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100% of the time," she tweeted. "What I cannot accept is being told I’m lying to cover up a crime I haven’t committed. I have nothing to hide.”
Cyrus is still in the process of divorcing Hemsworth, who reportedly filed the paperwork just 10 days after they announced their separation.
Advertisement