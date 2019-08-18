Kaitlynn Carter & Brody Jenner's Co-Stars Reveal They “Always” Hung Out With Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth
It has been a busy August for Kaitlynn Carter: following her split with Brody Jenner, Carter was seen kissing the newly single Miley Cyrus in Italy after her separation from Liam Hemsworth. Now, Carter’s co-stars from The Hills: New Beginnings are weighing in on Carter’s friendship with Cyrus — and it turns out their relationship goes back a lot further than their respective breakups.
“I have had a lot of conversations with Kaitlynn during the season, and her and Miley and Liam and Brody would always hang out together,” Ashley Wahler, one of the stars on the MTV reboot, told Access Hollywood. “So I know they’ve been friends for a long time. Well, they’ve been friends for a really long time.”
Her husband, Jason Wahler, one of the show’s mainstays, added that Carter’s relationship with Jenner had been “rocky.”
Most recently, just a week after their trip to Italy, Cyrus and Carter were spotted grabbing lunch in Los Angeles with Cyrus’ mom, Tish. An unnamed source previously told People that the two aren’t a couple, but have mutual friends and are “just having fun” together. (Hemsworth, meanwhile, has been spending time in Australia with friends.)
The Wahlers were unsurprised about Jenner and Carter’s breakup. “I think everybody in the cast kind of knew that it was not gonna work out,” Ashley said. Jenner, meanwhile, maintains that there are no hard feelings between himself and Carter.
“Kaitlynn and I have been best friends for 6 years, and we continue to be. We, like many others before us and many after us, grew in different directions over those 6 years,” he wrote on Instagram. “We decided the best move for both of us was to keep our love for each other strong but move forward separately with our lives.”
But Jenner’s having fun with the rumors, too. “Watch out!” he recently joked in an Instagram comment. “Pics of Liam and I holding hands on the beach coming soon.”
