Brody Jenner Wants To “Set The Story Straight” About His Breakup With Kaitlynn Carter

To say Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter are in the middle of a very public breakup is an understatement — but the split appears to be amicable, after Jenner posted a message of support for Carter on Instagram.
“Kaitlynn and I have been best friends for 6 years, and we continue to be,” wrote Jenner in a screenshot of a Notepad post. “We...grew in different directions over those same 6 years. Kaitlynn is a wonderful person, beautiful and fun to be with, always a positive force in my life.”
Jenner also explained that the couple “decided the best move was to keep our love for each other strong but move forward separately with our lives. I respect Kaitlynn and care deeply about her. She deserves to be able to move forward in her life with respect and happiness.” Carter replied to his post with a simple heart emoji, indicating that the two have no hard feelings.
Advertisement
The couple, who had been dating since 2013 and got engaged in 2016, called it quits in August 2019. It was later revealed that the couple was not legally married, despite having a wedding ceremony in Indonesia.
Jenner and Carter’s breakup occurred at the same time Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth announced their separation. Speculation arose when Cyrus and Carter began hanging out as newly single besties and living their #bestlives. While neither of them have commented on paparazzi photos of them kissing on their Italian vacation, the two are apparently “just friends.”
Jenner has also moved on and is reportedly dating model Josie Canseco — but that didn’t stop him from making a lighthearted joke on Insta, writing in a comment, “Pics of Liam and I holding hands on the beach coming soon.”
Will Jenner’s post signal the end of this love...cube? Only time will tell.
Advertisement