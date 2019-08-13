Quick Update: Brody Jenner Is Reportedly Dating Model Josie Canseco

It appears it didn't take long for Brody Jenner to bounce back from watching his ex kiss Miley Cyrus by a pool. Turns out the reality star, whose split from Kaitlynn Carter was announced earlier this month, is already dating model Josie Canseco, according to People.
Earlier today, Us Weekly spotted a comment left by Jenner about the news of his ex and Cyrus in Spanish that translated to “Living the crazy life.” Now, People has confirmed TMZ's report that that he has some crazy new of his own, and has apparently been spending time with Canseco over the past few weeks. Reps for Jenner and Canseco did not respond to Refinery29's request for comment.
Unlike Cyrus's ex, Liam Hemsworth, who posted a heartfelt Instagram confirming the breakup on Monday night, Jenner has been lighthearted about his split. As news was breaking over the weekend, he joked on Instagram that he and Hemsworth should get photographed holding hands, prompting a snarky reply from Cyrus herself.
"@brodyjenner go take a nap in your truck and cool off #HotGirlSummer."
Canseco, the 22-year-old daughter of Jose Canseco, seems to be equally blasé about the news, posting an Instagram Story that seems like too much a coincidence to not be about all the breakups currently swirling.
"no hard feelings," the text in the photo reads, perhaps a commentary on the fact that everyone in this situation seems to have moved on. According to her latest Instagram picture, she's far away from the drama in Hamptons, NY.
As for Hemsworth, he's laying low in Australia with his family. Honestly, good, because this tangled web can't afford to get any bigger.
