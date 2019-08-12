Kaitlynn Carter Gives An Update On Her Trip With Miley Cyrus & Co.

Kaitlynn Carter has had a wild August, and the month is just getting started. About a week after People announced her split from Brody Jenner, she was spotted getting cozy with Miley Cyrus in Italy — around the same time it was revealed Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth had also broken up. Neither Cyrus nor Carter have addressed photos taken of them kissing by the pool, but it seems Carter may be speaking to us through her Instagram stories.
While in the eye of the Cyrus-Hemsworth breakup storm, Carter posted an Instagram Story of herself on a plane while the song "Don't Worry, Be Happy" played in the background. She also posted a snap of her and Cyrus and the rest of their vacation crew.
This isn't the first appearance Cyrus has made on Carter's Instagram. The two have been posting up a storm on their vacation, including one picture that prompted a perplexing "hot girl summer" comment from Jenner.
(For what it's worth, Hemsworth does not appear to be handling things as jovially, telling Daily Mail that they "don’t understand what it’s like.")
Even before this vacation, it seems Carter and Cyrus were pals, since Carter and Brandi Cyrus, Miley's older sister, have posted about each other on social media.
With the public still reeling from Cyrus's split, the two will likely continue to lay low on their European vacation, and the theme of the trip seems to be "evolution."
“Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win,” she captioned an Instagram post following the breakup news. “Like the mountain I am standing on top of, which was once under water, connected with Africa, change is inevitable. The Dolomites were not created overnight, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed."
As for Carter, this just made The Hills: New Beginnings a lot more interesting.
