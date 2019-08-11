Miley Cyrus Speaks Out About Her Breakup: "Don't Fight Evolution"

Miley Cyrus is feeling at one with nature. She turned an Instagram post into a public statement, of sorts, alluding to her recent split from longtime partner Liam Hemsworth. It reads like she wants to let fans know that she’s doing okay after their breakup.
“Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win,” she captioned a pair of photos of herself posing atop a peak in the Dolomites, a mountain range in Italy. “Like the mountain I am standing on top of, which was once under water, connected with Africa, change is inevitable. The Dolomites were not created overnight, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed.
“My dad always told me ‘Nature never hurries but is always on time,’” she continued. “It fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own.”
Cyrus and Hemsworth are parting ways after just under eight months of marriage and more than a decade of dating on-and-off, a representative for the singer confirmed to People one day earlier. In a statement, Cyrus’ rep similarly pointed to evolution as the primary reason for the pair’s breakup.
“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” the statement reads. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”
Hemsworth and Cyrus met on the set of The Last Song back in 2008, and began dating shortly after that. They got engaged in 2012, but broke off their engagement and relationship a year after that, reconciling in 2015. They got hitched in an intimate at-home ceremony in Nashville, TN, this past December.
Earlier this summer, Cyrus spoke about the pair’s “modern” marriage and relationship, noting that the couple has continually chosen to be together.
“I think it’s very confusing to people that I’m married,” she said in Elle’s August issue. “But my relationship is unique. I don’t know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it’s so complex, and modern, and new that I don’t think we’re in a place where people would get it. I mean, do people really think that I’m at home in a fucking apron cooking dinner? I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women.”
Presently, Cyrus is enjoying a sun-drenched getaway with her older sister, Brandi Cyrus, and friend Kaitlynn Carter, who similarly split from her longtime partner, Brody Jenner, just last week. Carter and Jenner got married in a stunning ceremony in Indonesia last August, but their recent breakup reveals that they were never legally married in the first place.
