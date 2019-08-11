Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth: Inside A Decade Of On-Again, Off-Again Love

It’s the end of an era: Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have officially split. It may not be the last time, but it’s certainly the latest time.
After famously meeting on the set of the Nicholas Sparks movie The Last Song in 2009 (they were so young!), Cyrus and Hemsworth’s own Sparksian romance has spanned a decade full of break-ups, make-ups, and red carpet sightings.
But after officially tying the knot in December 2018, Cyrus and Hemsworth confirmed the end of their relationship less than a year later, in August 2019. In the wake of this news, here’s a handy timeline mapping out at the couple’s epic romance.
June 2009
Cyrus and Hemsworth meet on the set of The Last Song — and share their (totally unscripted) first kiss.
March 2010
The couple makes their red carpet debut at the Oscars, where Cyrus confirms to E! News that Hemsworth is her “boyfriend.”
August 2010
April 2011
...and get back together, as E! News reports the pair is “taking it slow and just enjoying each other's company.”
March 2012
Engagement rumors hit the internet, but Cyrus firmly shuts down any speculation. “I'm not engaged,” she tweeted. “I've worn this same ring on this finger since November!” Come on, guys — the ring was a topaz.
I'm not engaged. I've worn this same ring on this finger since November! People just wanna find something to tal about! It's a topaz people!— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 26, 2012
June 2012
Cut to two months later: the couple announce their engagement after Hemsworth proposes in May. “I’m so happy to be engaged and look forward to a life of happiness with Liam,” Cyrus told People.
April 2013
Reports say that Cyrus and Hemsworth postponed the wedding after hitting some relationship problems; per People, the couple wants to do the mature thing and work on their challenges before getting hitched. In March, Cyrus denied rumors that the wedding was called off.
I am so sick of La. And sick of the lies that come with it. I didn't call off my wedding. Taking a break from social media. #draining— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 6, 2013
September 2013
Cyrus and Hemsworth announce their break-up and end their engagement. The very next day, Hemsworth is photographed kissing actress Eiza González. Later that month, Cyrus takes the stage for the first time since the split at the iHeartRadio Music Festival, where she delivers an emotional rendition of “Wrecking Ball” that leaves fans in their feels (the song is widely believed to be about Hemsworth).
November 2014
Cyrus and Patrick Schwarzenegger — who, you might recall, were linked for a brief but public period — reportedly “casually” date.
July 2015
Cyrus is linked to Victoria’s Secret model Stella Maxwell after appearing on Instagram together and being spotted doing coupley things, such as kissing and sharing churros.
August 2015
November 2015
January 2016
October 2016
Love is in the air: Cyrus is sporting a new engagement ring, as she and Hemsworth confirm they are back together.
May 2017
Cyrus tells Billboard that her song “Malibu” is about her fiancé. “[People are] going to talk about me if I come out of a restaurant with Liam,” she said. “So why not put the power back in my relationship and say, ‘This is how I feel’?”
November 2017
Cyrus debunks “rude” pregnancy rumors (again). Similar speculation cropped up in 2015 and later in 2019, which she handled with a sense of humor and social media savvy.
December 2018
The couple finally gets hitched. Videos and photos from the intimate celebration make their way online (eventually). Cyrus even confirms that she decided to take Hemsworth’s name.
June 2019
On their 10th anniversary, Cyrus denies break-up rumors. “Happy 10 year anniversary my love,” she tweeted. “Good to see everyone is as dumb as they were in 2009! Some things never change. I hope the way you feel about me is one of them.”
Happy 10 year anniversary my love— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) June 11, 2019
Good to see everyone is as dumb as they were in 2009!
Some things never change .... & I hope the way you feel about me is one of them . You’re truly. pic.twitter.com/P9LlWZXIdC
July 2019
Cyrus talks to Elle about her sexuality and marriage, saying she does not like to be called a “wife.”
August 2019
