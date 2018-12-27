Nicholas Sparks & Miley Cyrus Share Precious Exchange Over Her Wedding

On Wednesday, Cyrus and Hemsworth shared photos from their wedding day over social media, which caught the eye of none other than Nicholas Sparks — the man who wrote the book and screenplay for The Last Song, the film in which the now-married couple played love interests.
On Twitter, Sparks wrote of the nuptials:
"This makes me so happy. Congratulations @MileyCyrus and @LiamHemsworth. #TheLastSong"
This makes me so happy. Congratulations @MileyCyrus and @LiamHemsworth. #TheLastSong https://t.co/LX8C4IVOGF— Nicholas Sparks (@NicholasSparks) December 26, 2018
Cyrus replied to Sparks' tweet with three hearts, indicating that she definitely has not forgotten where she first met the love of her life.
The pair's Last Song characters never had a wedding of their own, but despite the couple's breakup in the middle of the movie, the end of the film is very optimistic about their relationship's future. Life imitates art, right?
Though Cyrus and Hemsworth met and fell in love on set of The Last Song, the pair did not have a straight line to the altar. The couple — who first got engaged in June of 2012 — broke up in 2013, and stayed broken up for years. Then, in 2015, Cyrus and Hemsworth were spotted hanging out once more, making some suspect that a romantic reunion would one day happen. Spoilers: It did. In 2016, the pair was officially back on, and, once again, engaged.
But never forget: Sparks saw the sparks even before they did.
