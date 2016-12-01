Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Aren't Really Wedding Planning

Fresh off the best birthday, ever, Miley Cyrus is another year older — but still no closer to the altar. But don't worry! Cyrus and her fiancé, Liam Hemsworth, are still engaged and in love. They're just not in a rush to make things official yet.
Cyrus' younger sister, Noah, tells Life & Style, “There’s not any planning [going on] right now,” but that she has a good idea of what the wedding will be like. "Pretty chill, I'm sure," she tells the magazine of what she predicts the ceremony will be like. "Miley's a pretty chill person."
Cyrus and Hemsworth are both in their 20s, so there really is no urgency. Noah says Hemsworth already feels like part of the family. “I love Liam,” she says. “He’s been in the family for a really long time, so he’s like a big brother to me.”
Chill bride? Check.
Approving family members? Check.
Dogs as ring bearers? I hope.
