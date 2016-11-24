Miley Cyrus Had The Perfect Birthday

Miley Cyrus turned 24 on November 23 and, judging by her Instagram, it was the ideal birthday. The celebration kicked off with an Instagram from her fiancé, Liam Hemsworth, who gave her a unicorn-adorned present. Cyrus revealed that it was a cool rainbow rock that she seems to love a lot more than the engagement ring he got her. Understandable: it's definitely more her style.
Cyrus shared a selection of pics from her day, including herself doing yoga with her dog and Facetiming with her bestie. And, of course, waking up in a bed full of her beloved dogs.
There was also a surprise party and the most amazing Funfetti cake created in the image of her dog, Emu. That's so Miley.
