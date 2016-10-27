Miley Cyrus Is 100% Engaged To Liam Hemsworth

We are pleased to announce that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are very much in love — and very much engaged. After months of speculation, Cyrus is finally confirming that the two are definitely en route to tying the knot.
During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Cyrus spoke candidly about her engagement ring, which the singer has worn sparingly, causing some confusion as to where things stand between her and the Hunger Games star. Cyrus and Hemsworth were first engaged in 2012 before splitting up and then getting back together earlier this year, and since then the exact status of their relationship has been difficult to gauge.
When DeGeneres asked about the ring, Cyrus revealed that Hemsworth himself gets a little upset when he sees that she's not wearing it. The Voice coach recounted a typical conversation between the two when he notices that she's replaced her diamond ring for edible jewelry.
"It's very weird because this is real jewelry," Cyrus said, motioning to her ring finger. "Most of my jewelry is like...gummy bears and cotton candy and they don't look that good together, and I kinda mix it up. So sometimes I replace it with an actual unicorn or a Looney Toon, and he's like, 'What's going on?' And I'm like, 'Well this isn't really my aesthetic, but I'll wear it because you love me.'"
For someone who is all about an edgy aesthetic (just check out her eclectic Instagram page), this compromise on Cyrus' part is a sure sign of commitment. Although, as DeGeneres points out, a candy ring would have been a whole lot cheaper.
Watch the interview, below.
