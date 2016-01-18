Is Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s engagement back on? The giant rock on her finger has everyone wondering. On Sunday, the “Wrecking Ball” singer sported the dazzling rock the Hemsworth brother gave her in 2012. She also rocked the bling in a recent Instagram post.
The couple split in 2013, but have teased their fans with rumors that their romance isn’t over.
Over the holidays, the on-again pair was spotted spending time together at the Falls Music Festival in Australia. Evidence appeared on Instagram when Liam’s sister-in-law Elsa Pataky posted a photo that showed the “We Can’t Stop” singer posing among a group of friends.
So, what does this all mean? It might be nothing. Exes can be friends. Miley could be wearing the engagement rock just to reminisce on what could’ve been. It could also be a significant development. If the couple reunites, it would bring their real-life adaptation of their 2010 Nicholas Sparks film, The Last Song, full circle.
