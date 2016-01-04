The Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Story: A Nicholas Sparks Movie

Rumors are swirling that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth could maybe, possibly be Facebook official again. This young couple-turned-pair-of-singles who might be making out again have been through so much. A film shot together. Films shot apart. The video for "We Can't Stop." But against all odds, they might have possibly found each other again.



This kind of strife between two attractive, white people who just want to hold each other with their faces almost touching is just the stuff that Nicholas Sparks movies are made of. Of course, like most films based on true stories, some poetic license will have to be taken, characters combined, timelines shortened, that sort of thing. Here are some jumping off points for what will undoubtedly be the hit of Valentine's Day, 2017. You're welcome, Hollywood.



The [Dell] Notebook

A young, musuclar man shows his devotion to his beloved every morning, when after a late night of partying, he must spend an hour showing her photos from their shared Instagram account. Though at times it seems impossible, he reads the hashtags to her, and she remembers.



I Swear to God, This Better Be the Last Song

A young woman dedicated to her budding karaoke career promises her boyfriend that they'll leave the bar after one more song. She begins twerking wildly during "A Whole New World," and several songs later, he leaves in frustration. But several Christmases afterward, he invites her to sing karaoke at his family's bar in Australia. They kiss while she sings "All I Want for Christmas Is You."