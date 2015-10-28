Liam Hemsworth opened up about ex-fiancée Miley Cyrus in a new interview with Men's Fitness. The interviewer pointed out that Hemsworth, 25, and Cyrus, 22, have taken different approaches to celebrity since their split — we all know the flashy pop star tends to bare it all in her public life. "Does it feel like you’ve dodged a bullet at this point?" he asked. "You fall in love with who you fall in love with; you can never choose," Hemsworth replied.
"I guess some people just come with a little more baggage," he continued, laughing. What's so funny, Liam?! Before you get too worked up, it sounds like the Hunger Games actor wasn't trying to take a dig at his ex. In fact, he has nothing but kind words to say about her, and fondness for their time together. "I mean, look — we were together five years, so I don’t think those feelings will ever change." (Pause. Can you believe they were together that long?) "And that’s good because that proves to me that it was real. It wasn’t just a fling. It really was an important part of my life and always will be." Well, yes, they were engaged. Officially not a fling!
But speaking as an authority on celebrity romances (or, okay, a 24-year-old who recently ended a five year relationship), Hemsworth strikes me as a guy with remarkable emotional maturity — not a quality that sexy, 25-year-old men are necessarily known for. Especially at that age, spending five years with somebody means you've spent the better portion of your adult life with them. You grow with and into one another, become enmeshed as you're becoming yourselves. That's not easy to get over or gain perspective on, even two years out.
And, for anyone with mean words for Miley, Hemsworth has this to say: "She’s a free spirit. I think she’ll always surprise people with what she does, but she’s not a malicious person in any way. She’s a young girl who wants to do what she wants to do."
"I guess some people just come with a little more baggage," he continued, laughing. What's so funny, Liam?! Before you get too worked up, it sounds like the Hunger Games actor wasn't trying to take a dig at his ex. In fact, he has nothing but kind words to say about her, and fondness for their time together. "I mean, look — we were together five years, so I don’t think those feelings will ever change." (Pause. Can you believe they were together that long?) "And that’s good because that proves to me that it was real. It wasn’t just a fling. It really was an important part of my life and always will be." Well, yes, they were engaged. Officially not a fling!
But speaking as an authority on celebrity romances (or, okay, a 24-year-old who recently ended a five year relationship), Hemsworth strikes me as a guy with remarkable emotional maturity — not a quality that sexy, 25-year-old men are necessarily known for. Especially at that age, spending five years with somebody means you've spent the better portion of your adult life with them. You grow with and into one another, become enmeshed as you're becoming yourselves. That's not easy to get over or gain perspective on, even two years out.
And, for anyone with mean words for Miley, Hemsworth has this to say: "She’s a free spirit. I think she’ll always surprise people with what she does, but she’s not a malicious person in any way. She’s a young girl who wants to do what she wants to do."
Advertisement