At this point, Miley Cyrus wearing a revealing, shiny, oddball costume is pretty much expected. Unexpected? Miley Cyrus wearing a revealing, shiny, oddball costume at a charity event masquerading as James Franco’s bar mitzvah.
Yes, you read that right.
Miley Cyrus performed for the audience at Hilarity for Charity’s Annual Variety Show on Saturday night in Hollywood, while wearing a shiny, blue, thong bodysuit, heart-shaped earrings, and silver over-the-knee boots.
The event benefitted the Alzheimer’s Association and also doubled as a bar mitzvah for 37-year-old actor James Franco. Seth Rogen and Maria Shriver were also in attendance, according to People.
How much more insane and ridiculous could this charity event get, you ask? Well, Cyrus strutted around the Hollywood Palladium stage in front of the mitzvah boy wearing a gold cape that read “Shalom, y'all.”
That’s still not even the most Miley part of the performance. She also carried around a giant, lit-up Star of David — because she’s just being Miley.
