James Franco
TV Shows
Anne Hathaway Reflects On Her Oscars Hosting Fail
by
Kathryn Lindsay
More from James Franco
Pop Culture
The More You Know About Busy Philipps, The Better
Morgan Baila
Oct 16, 2018
Entertainment News
Busy Philipps Says James Franco Assaulted Her On The Set Of
Freaks & Geeks
Kathryn Lindsay
Oct 9, 2018
TV Shows
Your Guide To The Characters Of
The Deuce
Rebecca Farley
Sep 5, 2018
Pop Culture
Seth Rogen Breaks His Silence On James Franco Sexual Misconduct A...
Nearly five months after James Franco was accused of sexual misconduct by five of his former female acting students, his close friend and co-star Seth
by
Shannon Carlin
Entertainment
James Franco's Old School Removed The Mural He Painted
In 2014, James Franco returned to his alma mater to hang over 20 large paintings around Palo Alto High School's campus, as well as paint two murals. Since
by
Sarah Midkiff
Entertainment News
Vanity Fair
Reportedly Scrubbed James Franco From Its Ho...
The Vanity Fair Hollywood cover that debuted yesterday originally included James Franco. After the LA Times published a series of sexual misconduct
by
Rebecca Farley
Oscars
Why Did James Franco Get Shut Out Of The Oscar Nominations, But K...
James Franco was flying high at the Golden Globes. He picked up the award for Best Actor, Musical or Comedy, and brought his brother Dave and Tommy
by
Lauren Le Vine
Movies
Apparently, Oscar Voters Want To Take Their James Franco Votes Back
In the span of one week, James Franco accepted an award for Best Actor at the Golden Globes ( (while wearing a #TimesUp lapel pin), a Critic's Choice
by
Meagan Fredette
Pop Culture
James Franco Accused Of Sexual Misconduct By Former Acting Students
Update: A report in the LA Times details the accusations of five women who have accused the actor of sexually exploitative behavior that includes
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Movies
Get To Know Tommy Wiseau In This Exclusive Clip From
The Disa...
Who is Tommy Wiseau? It's still not entirely clear, and James Franco just made a whole movie about him. The film is called The Disaster Artist and it's
by
Rebecca Farley
Movies
Emilia Clarke Stanning Over James Franco's New Movie Will Ma...
Emilia Clarke has been up to a lot these days — she's busy working on Game of Thrones season 8 with her cast mates and she's just become a platinum
by
Meagan Fredette
Movies
Alison Brie Had To Work Alongside A Completely Nude James Franco
When Alison showed up for her first day of work on The Disaster Artist set, she was met with something she could have never expected: James Franco's bare
by
Shannon Carlin
Movies
Watch Out For This
Gilmore Girls
Moment In
The Disas...
Update: December 4, 2017 at 1:40 p.m. In an email to Refinery29, Greg Sestro confirmed that he did indeed audition for Gilmore Girls, although he
by
Rebecca Farley
Movies
James Franco May Play A Superhero Next Because Why Not
James Franco is poised to take his turn in the X-Men movie world. The actor, owner of the Zola story, part-time food critic, and Serious Art Painter, is
by
Meagan Fredette
TV Shows
The Deuce
Season 1, Episode 6 Recap: Making Movies, Fina...
October 15, 2017: The day The Deuce made good on its promise to be a show about porn. So far, the show has been about the path towards porn, not porn
by
Rebecca Farley
Home
James Franco's House Is For Sale & It's Very James Franco
Anyone looking to snag some high-watt Hollywood real estate need look no further. James Franco, Tinseltown's wunderkind, is listing his Silver Lake abode.
by
Christopher Luu
TV Shows
Whoa, This Brand New HBO Series Has Already Been Renewed
Only two episodes in and HBO has already renewed The Deuce for a second season. Perhaps, that shouldn't be too surprising since critics and viewers alike
by
Shannon Carlin
TV Shows
The Potato Soup Porn Scene We Can’t Unsee From
The Deuce
I used to love Campbell's cream of mushroom soup. This is no longer an option for me, as The Deuce used Campbell's potato soup in the place of semen in
by
Rebecca Farley
TV Shows
The Deuce
Season 1, Episode 2 Recap: You Ever Been To Fr...
Welcome to The Deuce, alternatively titled "Watching Candy's patience wear at the edges." Though the series is an ensemble show, Candy (Maggie Gyllenhaal)
by
Rebecca Farley
TV Shows
The Deuce
Premiere Recap: Taking Care Of Business
The Deuce means business. Literally — "the deuce" refers to the city blocks in midtown where the porn industry flourished, so we're talking the
by
Rebecca Farley
TV Shows
Maggie Gyllenhaal Plays A Sex Worker Turned Porn Filmmaker On You...
New York City was a very different place in the 1970s. Times Square in particular was not the glitzy, tourist area we know today. Back then, the street
by
Meagan Fredette
Pop Culture
James Franco Opened Up About His Struggle With Depression & Addic...
James Franco is a multi-hyphenate talent and a household name. But before he made it big, Franco fought depression and addiction in his teens. The actor
by
Meghan De Maria
Pop Culture
Alison Brie Explains How Her Marriage To Dave Franco Is Like Wres...
Alison Brie is kicking ass on both the personal and professional fronts in 2017. The actress is starring in the upcoming Netflix original series GLOW,
by
Carolyn L. Todd
Beauty
James Franco’s Favorite Smell In The World Involves… Seth Rogen
We had a lot of beauty ground to cover, James Franco and I, during our 10-minute interview last night. My pre-planned questions, after all, seemed
by
Kelsey Castañon
Beauty
James Franco Just Landed A Dramatic New Role
It's hard to imagine stoner Saul Silver from from Pineapple Express or bad boy Daniel Desario from Freaks and Geeks promoting a luxe cologne — but the
by
Samantha Sasso
Movies
Selena Gomez Gets Gritty With James Franco For
In Dubious Bat...
Selena Gomez's latest role is taking her far, far away from Waverly Place. While we've seen the star spread her wings with roles in films like Neighbors 2
by
Christopher Luu
Pop Culture
Is James Franco Trying To Blow Up His Brother's Wedding To Alison...
James Franco appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and might have let a little more information slip than he intended about his brother Dave's
by
Leigh Raper
Election 2016
Exclusive: James Franco's Warning The Dos Equis Guy — You Have So...
The Most Interesting Woman In The World is back at it. On Tuesday, Emily’s List, in partnership with Priorities USA and Schlep Labs, released the
by
Lilli Petersen
Shopping
You Can Now Buy Boots Whipped Up By Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid's list of skills keeps growing, ranging from the expected to the downright impressive (albeit impractical). Her latest coup is a testament to
by
Ana Colon
Movies
This Actress Has The Best First Kiss Story Of All Time
Up-and-coming actress Joey King is best friends with all of my famous boyfriends. Just one look at her Instagram page and I'm seething with jealousy.
by
Morgan Baila
