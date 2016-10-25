You Can Now Buy Boots Whipped Up By Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid's list of skills keeps growing, ranging from the expected to the downright impressive (albeit impractical). Her latest coup is a testament to her reaching both ends of that spectrum. The 21-year-old model adds yet another design project to her résumé — this time with Stuart Weitzman, the footwear brand she's been the face of for a while. To mark the occasion, Hadid stars in a short film directed by James Franco (uh, interesting) in which she shows off her boxing skills while wearing the Gigi Boot: a metallic bootie with a stacked 3-inch heel. Now, that takes finesse.
Hadid has, in fact, shown off her physical agility in past Stuart Weitzman ads, high-kicking in the label's over-the-knee boots as recently as its fall '16 campaign. Still, the Franco-lensed film shows the Gigi Boot in its full range of motion: as the model warms up before going in the ring, as she lets it all out against a punching bag, and as she dukes it out with an opponent. Of course, Hadid is in full athleisure garb throughout — and this is likely just a taste of how we'll see her style her collaboration in real life.
The Gigi Boot comes in three colorways: iron gray, black embossed croc, and glass copper. The two metallic styles retail for $565, while the black heel goes for $598. (Hey, walking a day in Gigi's shoes doesn't come cheap.)
See the collaboration in full, ahead.
