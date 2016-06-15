Gigi Hadid High-Kicks In High-Heeled Boots, Because Obviously

If you're one of Gigi Hadid's 18.9 million Instagram followers, you know the 21-year-old model is quite active (and that boxing is her workout of choice). She's now showing off her moves, on the clock: For her latest Stuart Weitzman ad spot, Hadid kicks off fall '16 with some, well, powerful kicks.
Suede thigh-high boots paired with serious cardio action? No problem for the seasoned model: Hadid kicks up, managing to show off the shoe quite nicely, and holds a pose with ease in the photographs. (If you think the final kicking shot is impressive, just check out the behind-the-scenes snap.) Quick jog in metallic heeled booties? She appears aloft in a mid-move shot.
It's quite different from Hadid's last campaign for the shoe brand, in which she posed alongside Joan Smalls and Lily Aldridge in nothing but Stuart Witzman Nearlynudes. Once again, photographed by Mario Testino in black-and-white, the model shows off the full range of motion of Stuart Weitzman's fall '16 boot selection.
Susan Duffy, Stuart Weitzman's CMO, tells Refinery29 that Hadid's social media presence, where she openly shares her fitness routine and other aspects of her life, was part of the inspiration behind the campaign. "What made us excited when we saw the workouts was the power — it truly made us feel energized," Duffy said. "It just made sense for us to connect this authentic part of Gigi's life and our campaign." The brand drew from the model's actual workout regimen for the shots, taking inspiration from boxing and other athletic activities.
Suede thigh-high boots paired with serious cardio action? No problem for the seasoned model: Hadid kicks up, managing to show off the shoe quite nicely, and holds a pose with ease in the photographs. (If you think the final kicking shot is impressive, just check out the behind-the-scenes snap.) Quick jog in metallic heeled booties? She appears aloft in a mid-move shot.
It's quite different from Hadid's last campaign for the shoe brand, in which she posed alongside Joan Smalls and Lily Aldridge in nothing but Stuart Witzman Nearlynudes. Once again, photographed by Mario Testino in black-and-white, the model shows off the full range of motion of Stuart Weitzman's fall '16 boot selection.
Susan Duffy, Stuart Weitzman's CMO, tells Refinery29 that Hadid's social media presence, where she openly shares her fitness routine and other aspects of her life, was part of the inspiration behind the campaign. "What made us excited when we saw the workouts was the power — it truly made us feel energized," Duffy said. "It just made sense for us to connect this authentic part of Gigi's life and our campaign." The brand drew from the model's actual workout regimen for the shots, taking inspiration from boxing and other athletic activities.
Advertisement
This dynamic portrayal of Stuart Weitzman's high-end (and typically high-heeled) shoes isn't totally new for the brand, though: Duffy explains that the company first decided to portray the shoes in action last fall for its first-ever commercial staring Gisele Bündchen. The video, titled "Make That Move," premiered during the VMAs, and portrays Bündchen rushing down a hallway, stretching at the barre, and dancing along in various Stuart Wetizman shoe silhouettes, from high-heeled peep-toe booties to knee-hight lace-up boots. "The video figuratively and literally moved people to see a person so comfortable and active in their Weitzmans," she says.
The ad, which debuted today, will appear in print globally and on billboards of Los Angeles, New York, Milan, Paris, and Hong Kong. Hadid also played some shoe-themed "Would You Rather?" with Stuart Weitzman, where she reveals she actually has some practice running in high heels. Occupational hazard, right?
The ad, which debuted today, will appear in print globally and on billboards of Los Angeles, New York, Milan, Paris, and Hong Kong. Hadid also played some shoe-themed "Would You Rather?" with Stuart Weitzman, where she reveals she actually has some practice running in high heels. Occupational hazard, right?
Advertisement