The other shift that's happening is the pimps are losing their grip on this industry. They move their women indoors, where Black Frankie and Bobby Dwyer will protect them. Do they even need pimps anymore, if they can just work indoors at the so-called "pussy palace"? Pornography also takes power away from the pimps; it's downright painful to watch C.C. (Gary Carr) lash out when Lori (Emily Meade) takes a gig in a movie without his permission. C.C. is always manic. This time, though, he seems desperate. When he marches into the film set and bangs his cane (the pimp's gavel), he's scared. Because, look! His girl Lori, who might one day be his wife that he can take to Paris, is making moves without him. It's only a matter of time before he's phased out, and Rudy Pipilo has control over everything.