"I think she admires Abby. Abby is interesting to her because she has the education that Darlene didn’t get to have. So, if she can get a second-hand education about literature from her, she’s going to do that. Just as long as Abby doesn’t overstep, and not just get Darlene in trouble, but herself. As we saw from the other episodes, Darlene is a caregiver, and ultimately I think she’s trying to protect Abby. When Abby gives her the bus ticket and the book, Larry is right there, so now of course he’s going to ask ‘What’s this?’ So, it’s sad that she brings someone back, but also if Darlene were just to stay home, Larry could come get her. When I read about girls being trafficked, a lot of them were scared that their pimps would be able to find them. If he couldn’t find her, Abby’s right there, getting in trouble with all these different pimps. All these different pimps are side-eyeing her, and she’s just there speaking her mind. So, she could really get hurt if Darlene doesn’t come back. When Abby’s looking at her in the bar, like ‘Welcome back,’ and Darlene doesn’t say anything and gives her an attitude look, it’s because she’s saying ‘Are you really going to do this right now? There’s so many pimps around, so many other girls, this is not the time and place to talk about it.’ She’s hard on Abby because Abby doesn’t know this life."