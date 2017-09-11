The last featured penis in The Deuce’s “Pilot” belongs to Stu (Russell Posner), the young, wide-eyed “birthday boy” john of Candy Merrell (Maggie Gyllenhaal). While Stu doesn’t have the yuck-factor of old man getting a blow job on the street, or an assaultive “regular” customer, there is still something distinctively uncomfortable about the young man. Viewers only see a flash of Stu’s penis before he prematurely ejaculates while Candy puts a condom on the guy with her mouth. Although an extremely nervous Stu attempts to be as polite as one can expect a john to be, his disrespect for Candy surfaces when she won’t give him a second orgasm for free. “It doesn’t seem fair. You barely had to do anything,” he argues. “And it costs just as much for someone who takes longer.” There’s nothing appealing about seeing a teen boy demand sex from a woman simply because he finished quickly. Thankfully, Candy explains as much, using a very appropriate analogy involving car dealerships.