The crux of the episode is Vinnie's exodus from Brooklyn, which heralds a new era of Vinnie. For a while, he was a family man, commuting across the river to feed his kids. But when his wife Andrea (played by a starkly out-of-place Zoe Kazan) pushes him to the brink by doing, erm, I don't know what exactly, he moves out. It seems that Andrea cheated. Vinnie's also cheating, to be fair, with Ellen the redheaded bartender, but it's worse when she does it. The two have a long heart-to-heart on a park bench during which they both seem wistful for what could have been. Their chemistry is like saliva — sticky and unsexy. The kids, apparently, are less important than making that money to pay Frankie's debt, so Vinnie moves out.