While the men of Deuce are 360 degrees of awful, the women are allowed to be complex. On a simpler show, New York newbie Lori (Emily Meade) would be introduced as a stereotypical Midwest bumpkin, tricked into the sex trade by a conniving Black pimp. This is decidedly not the case. Fellow sex worker Candy could fit the easy trope of playing to the "hooker with a heart of gold" expectations. A single interaction with a "date" that ends… prematurely proves Candy isn’t in this business as a charity for the orgasm-less men of the world. This is a business, and she has a child to provide for. Interestingly, as the trailer teases, we’ll get to see even more of Candy The Businesswoman as she tries to leave traditional sex work behind for a career behind porn cameras.