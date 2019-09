As you get to know the people populating The Deuce , it becomes obvious these men are terrible, stupid, or both. Frankie is originally painted as a man who is working impossibly hard to provide for his family, including Andrea and their two children, while his wife is out partying with strange men and leaving her beer-swigging mother to take care of the kids. Then you realise this isn’t all so black and white. Frankie is working all hours of the day, leaving Andrea to her own devices. While the bartender is doing whatever it is he does at work, he’s free to hit on both the women he works with and the ones who come into his bar. Andrea is rebelling against her forced status as a "stay-at-home-wife." Frankie doesn’t see this. Similarly oblivious is the overwhelmingly creepy police officer Danny Flanagan (Don Harvey) who believes he’s owed a "date," and implied sex, with young women when he doesn’t arrest them for attempted low-stakes drug purchases. Everyone around Danny recognises how disgusting his behaviour is.