It's moments like these — honest moments of women acting like women — that make Sandra Washington such a useless character. She's trying to infiltrate the community. She wants to understand why they do what they do. But the sex workers of the Deuce do their own explaining. This episode, Sandra teams up with Alston (Lawrence Gilliard, Jr.) after being brought to the courthouse with the rest of the women. He, like her, wants to understand the the Deuce. He's also frustrated that the police chief has instituted a "no go zone" right atop the boundaries of the Deuce. It means he has no power in midtown. This actually makes him a great partner for a reporter like Sandra, who just wants to observe the Deuce.