But back to Candy. She's always been a businesswoman; she runs her own show as a sex worker. Now, it's abundantly clear that she's going to become a pornographer. The episode begins with her chatting with the other women of the Deuce — Shay (Kim Director), Darlene (Dominique Fishback), and Ruby (Pernell Walker) — about the possibilities of porn. She points out that "half the people" in Europe walk around naked, which is exactly how I picture Europe, if we're being frank. If they can sell porn in Europe, we'll be able to sell porn here soon enough. (She was right! Except Instagram is still weird about nipples. Weird.) Shay says Candy's been bit by the acting bug. Which, not really. She's been bit by the business bug! He wears a tie.