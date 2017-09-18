In this show, legality is always in flux. The police officers condone most everything in the Deuce, as evidenced by their bizarre "roundups." The officers demand property vouchers from the women. These vouchers allow the women to work on the Deuce without interference. However, it costs to renew your voucher, and if yours is expired, you head to jail for the night. It's all a charade: The women cluster in the van, then head to the police station, where they snack on Chinese food with the officers until they can head home. (When the Chief of Police comes around, they skitter into the jail cell, but before then they're just lounging around like college students in a dorm.)