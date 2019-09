Anne Hathaway has admitted many a time that her 2011 Oscars hosting gig with James Franco was an unmitigated disaster. But even Hathaway's overcompensating for Franco's comatose line reads may have been better in retrospect than what's going to happen at the 2019 Oscars. There's no host , and Hathaway's got jokes about it! She posted an Instagram shortly before the red carpet reminding everyone that no matter what happens on Sunday, nothing can be worse than her turn with Franco. "No matter what happens with today’s show, just remember, it’s already been worse. Happy Oscars!," Hathaway wrote alongside a photo of herself next to Franco looking — what else — like he didn't give a flying you-know-what to be hosting Hollywood's biggest night.