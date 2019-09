Why Women Hosts Could Save Award Shows

The big events that actors and creators gear up for year after year have slowly dwindled when it comes to their audience sizes . While the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards stayed consistent with their previous Sunday ratings (they had a brief stint airing on Saturdays, it's a whole thing ) and the 2017 Grammys were pretty on par with the year before, the Emmys, the Golden Globes, and the Oscars didn't fare as well. The Stephen Colbert-hosted Emmys narrowly avoided a new low, instead tying with 2016's numbers. The 2017 Oscars Best Picture viral gaff, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, still didn't stop the telecast from hitting a nine-year low with 32.9 million viewers and a 9.1 rating among adults 18 to 49. Not even the buzz around #MeToo and Time's Up could save the 2018 Golden Globes, hosted by Seth Meyers, which also dipped in ratings from the year before. Here is an idea for those in the Academy trying to figure out how to give their babies a ratings boost: have women host!