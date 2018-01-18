Why Women Hosts Could Save Award Shows

The ceremony is now broadcast on television, stretches nearly four hours long, and has a different host every year — sorry, a different male host. For all the change the Oscars have gone through in the past almost-century, that's one habit they just can't quite kick (save for a few exceptions). Bob Hope hosted a record 18 ceremonies, with Billy Crystal coming in second at nine. When put in context with the rest of Hollywood, of course, this doesn't stand out. The Golden Globes, the Emmys, and all the late-night shows are also dominated by male hosts. But after so many years, this homogeneity doesn't seem to be doing award shows any favors.