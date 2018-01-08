Natalie Portman Blasts The Golden Globes For The All-Male Director Category

In case you were wondering, Natalie Portman did not come to the Golden Globes to play. When she presented the award for best director at the 75th Annual Golden Globes, Portman noted that the category was, erm, a little homogenous.
"And here are the all-male nominees," she said, producing the envelope that would decide which man would win best director. Welp. She said it.
The nominees were Martin McDonough, Christopher Nolan, Guillermo Del Toro, Ridley Scott, and Steven Spielberg. You may notice there are no women in that category. When the nominations were announced, the ceremony was roundly criticized for the all-male director lineup. There are plenty of women who could have garnered the nom — most notably, Greta Gerwig for Lady Bird and Dee Rees for Mudbound — but the Hollywood Foreign Press opted out. The boys club looked especially bad in light of the current sexual misconduct reckoning going on in Hollywood. It was the elephant in the room: This night was supposed to be about supporting women, but there were an awful lot of men being celebrated. Then, with just two words, Portman did it. And she did it standing next to a male director, Ron Howard.
Advertisement
Natalie Portman went into savage mode and poor Guillermo del Toro never saw it coming pic.twitter.com/DF0BAcReSt— Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 8, 2018
“And here are the all-male nominees” #NataliePortman throwing the BEST shade before presenting award for Best Director #goldenglobes pic.twitter.com/AhIsoJDeKw— Lexy (@LexyJPerez) January 8, 2018
“And here are the all-male nominees.” Natalie Portman is not here to play... #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/CQRWcgmBHW— Johanna Fuentes (@jfuentes) January 8, 2018
Natalie Portman on best director: “And Here are the all male nominees.”— Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) January 8, 2018
I’M
DEAD
DEAD
DEAD
DEAD
DEAD
DEAD
DEAD
DEAD
DEAD
DEAD
DEAD
DEAD
DEAD
DEAD
DEAD
DEAD
DEAD
DEAD
DEAD
DEAD
And then my girl #NataliePortman names the all “male” nominees for best director! Preach!— Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) January 8, 2018
Natalie Portman presenting Best Director pic.twitter.com/0MkjhMwG2w— Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) January 8, 2018
Portman is a vocal member of Time's Up, the initiative formed in the last few months to combat sexual misconduct across industries. (Her participation in the initiative appears to have inspired her to join Instagram finally. Yay, Natalie!) She's wearing black to the ceremony in solidarity with the initiative. And, she thanked the LAPD for wearing black, because Natalie Portman is on a roll tonight.
Is it too early to declare this the year of Natalie Portman? (Her movie Annihilation comes out in February!)
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement