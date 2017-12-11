And The 2018 Golden Globe Nominees Are…

For a select group of people, awards season lasts all year long — it's an amorphous, slovenly beast, stretching out over months and months of festivals, reviews, and intense speculation. But for most of the world, awards season begins with the Golden Globes. Hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the Golden Globes are important, for reasons most of us can't really deduce. The show is notable because it recognizes both movies and television. For movies, the ceremony can be a predictor for the SAG Awards winners later in January and the Oscars in March. For television, it's a second chance at being honored. (The Emmys, TV's version of the Oscars, occur in September.) And, for us, it's yet another chance to argue over which movies and tv shows won 2017.
This year, the movie race is tough. Last year, it was clear that La La Land and Moonlight were going to win the top awards. This year, it's not so clear. Get Out is expected to receive attention as a comedy — a decision that's been a source of controversy — as is James Franco's caper The Disaster Artist. Drama is just as tough; Call Me By Your Name is expected to be recognized alongside Lady Bird. And what about The Shape of Water? Or Spielberg's latest feature, The Post?
And that's not even TV! The race gets more heated when it comes to best television series. The streaming services go up against network favorites like This Is Us. Who will win? We find out January 7 on NBC.
Without further ado, the nominations for the 2018 Golden Globes.
Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series
Robert De Niro, Wizard of Lies
Jude Law, The Young Pope
Kyle McLachlan, Twin Peaks
Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
Best TV Movie or Limited Series
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
The Sinner
Top of the Lake: China Girl
Best Original Score
Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Alexandre Desplatt, The Shape of Water
Johnny Greenwald, Phantom Thread
John Williams, The Post
Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk
Best Comedy Series
Black-ish
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Master of None
SMILF
Will and Grace
Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Michelle Pfeiffer, Wizard of Lies
Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies
Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language
A Fantastic Woman, Chile
First They Killed My Father, Cambodia
In the Fade, Germany
Loveless, Russia
The Square, Sweden
Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series
Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
David Thewlis, Fargo
Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Best Performance by an Actress in a TV series, Musical or Comedy
Issa Rae, Insecure
Alison Brie, GLOW
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Frankie Shaw, SMILF
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best Performance by an Actor in a TV series, Musical or Comedy
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Eric McCormack, Will & Grace
Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick
William H. Macy, Shameless
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Claire Foy, The Crown
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce
Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Best Screenplay
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Josh Singer and Elizabeth Hannah, The Post
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri
Aaron Sorkin, Molly's Game
Best Performance By an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Armie Hammer, Call Me By Your Name
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Performance By an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Hong Chau, Downsizing
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Best Television Series, Drama
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Best Original Song
“Home” — Ferdinand
Music by: Nick Jonas, Justin Tranter, Nick Monson Lyrics by: Nick Jonas, Justin Tranter b. “Mighty River” — Mudbound
Music by: Raphael Saadiq Lyrics by: Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq, Taura Stinson
“Remember Me” — Coco
Music by: Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez Lyrics by: Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez
“The Star” — The Star
Music by: Mariah Carey, Marc Shaiman Lyrics by: Mariah Carey, Marc Shaiman
“This Is Me” — The Greatest Showman
Music by: Benj Pasek, Justin Paul Lyrics by: Benj Pasek, Justin Paul
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Disaster Artist
Get Out
The Greatest Showman
I, Tonya
Lady Bird
Best Performance by an Actor, Motion Picture, Drama
Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Tom Hanks, The Post
Gary Oldman, The Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes
Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Best Performance by an Actress, Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul
Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes
Best Performance by an Actress, Motion Picture, Drama
Jessica Chastain, Molly's Game
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
France McDormand, Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri
Meryl Streep, The Post
Michelle Williams, All The Money in The World
Best Director, Motion Picture
Guillermo Del Toro, The Shape of Water
Martin McDonough, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World
Steven Spielberg, The Post
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Call Me By Your Name
Dunkirk
The Post
The Shape Of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
