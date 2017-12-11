And The 2018 Golden Globe Nominees Are…

For a select group of people, awards season lasts all year long — it's an amorphous, slovenly beast, stretching out over months and months of festivals, reviews, and intense speculation. But for most of the world, awards season begins with the Golden Globes. Hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the Golden Globes are important, for reasons most of us can't really deduce. The show is notable because it recognises both movies and television. For movies, the ceremony can be a predictor for the Oscars in March. For television, it's a second chance at being honoured. (The Emmys, TV's version of the Oscars, occur in September.) And, for us, it's yet another chance to argue over which movies and tv shows won 2017.