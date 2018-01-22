The Complete List Of 2018 SAG Award Winners

In terms of awards season, the Screen Actors Guild awards are set apart from all the rest. The ceremony celebrates acting only — it's just actors honoring other actors for doing good work over the year. This doesn't mean they're less important. This just means they're not as scrutinized as the other awards. A SAG award does not an Oscar award make, if you catch my drift.
Because it's a distinct ceremony, the SAG awards are a little more low-stakes. It's less about the competition and more about honoring great actors. The SAGs are also notable because they include an ensemble acting award, a heart-warming category that allows us to honor the TV shows and movies that showcased perfect acting all-around. (The Deuce, we're looking at you.)
The SAGs are a chance to celebrate the power players in 2017's best shows and movies — here's to the actors that we became obsessed with this year. To Saoirse Ronan! To David Harbour! To Timothee Chalamet! To the whole cast of Orange is the New Black! Actors, here's to you.
Editor's Note: We will be updating this post throughout the ceremony.
Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
With the Golden Globe and now a SAG award under its belt, Three Billboards is a strong contender for the Oscar.
Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture
Winner: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Male Actor in a Leading Role
Winner: Gary Oldman, The Darkest Hour
Oldman also won a Golden Globe this year for his role as Winston Churchill.
Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner: This Is Us
This is the NBC show's first ensemble win.
Female Actor in a Drama Series
Winner: Claire Foy, The Crown
Foy won what will be her last award for The Crown: After this season, another actress will take on the role of Queen Elizabeth.
Male Actor in a Drama Series
Winner: Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series
Winner: Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
This marks the third award for Kidman's role in the HBO miniseries. She also won an Emmy and a Golden Globe for the role.
Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series
Winner: Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Winner: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Winner: Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner: Veep
This is the first ensemble win for Veep, the HBO series about a struggling vice president. Alas, the show will end with its 7th season.
Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Is there anything Louis-Dreyfus can't win? Apparently not. Louis-Dreyfus won the same award in 2017 for her role as Selina Meyer.
Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner: William H. Macy, Shameless
Macy won the same award last year for his performance as the incorrigible Frank Gallagher. He also won in 2015, also for Shameless.
Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Winner: Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Janney also won a Golden Globe for the role.
