The Complete List Of 2018 SAG Award Nominations

In terms of awards season, the Screen Actor's Guild awards are set apart from all the rest. The ceremony celebrates acting only — it's just actors honouring other actors for doing good work over the year. This doesn't mean they're less important. This just means they're not as scrutinised as the other awards. A SAG award does not an Oscar award make, if you catch my drift.
Because it's a distinct ceremony, the SAG awards are a little more low-stakes. It's less about the competition and more about honouring great actors. The SAGs are also notable because they include an ensemble acting award, a heart-warming category that allows us to honour the TV shows and movies that showcased perfect acting all-around. (The Deuce, we're looking at you.)
The SAGs are a chance to celebrate the power players in 2017's best shows and movies — here's to the actors that we became obsessed with this year. To Saoirse Ronan! To David Harbour! To Timothee Chalamet! To the whole cast of Orange is the New Black! Actors, here's to you.
Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series
Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock
Jeff Daniels, Godless
Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
Robert de Niro, Wizard of Lies
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Alison Brie, GLOW
Uzo Aduba, Orange is the New Black
Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Sean Hayes, Will & Grace
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
William H. Macy, Shameless
Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Orange is the New Black
black-ish
GLOW
Veep
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Female Actor in a Drama Series
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Claire Foy, The Crown
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Lauren Linney, Ozark
Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Handmaid's Tale
The Crown
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things 2
This Is Us
Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Hong Chau, Downsizing
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Holly Hunter, The Big Sick
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Waters
Male Actor in a Leading Role
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Gary Oldman, The Darkest Hour
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Cast in a Motion Picture
Lady Bird
Mudbound
Get Out
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
The Big Sick
Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Baby Driver
Dunkirk
Wonder Woman
War of the Planet of the Apes
Logan
Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
GLOW
Stranger Things 2
Game of Thrones
The Walking Dead
Homeland
