Say It Ain't So! Veep Is Ending With Season 7

It is my sad duty to inform you that HBO's brilliant political satire Veep will conclude with Season 7, according to an exclusive report from The Hollywood Reporter.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who racked up five consecutive Emmy awards for her performance as Selina Meyer, told the outlet that it was a difficult decision, but the timing is right.
"It became clear that this season should be the last season," Louis-Dreyfus said. "We don't want to repeat ourselves or wear out our welcome. The story has a finality to it that feels end-of-series."
As we learned in the Season 6 finale, Selina will face off against the fructose-intolerant buffoon Jonah Ryan (or "Jolly Green Jizz Face," as Selina not-so-fondly refers to him) for the Oval. So at least we can rest assured that Veep will go out with a bang.
Both Louis-Dreyfus, who also serves as an executive producer for the series, and showrunner David Mandel carefully mapped out the Season 7 arc and were extremely mindful of not becoming repetitive.
"It was just a very natural thing," Mandel told The Hollywood Reporter. "We don't want to repeat ourselves or be boring. It's bittersweet but it's right."
Louis-Dreyfus candidly admitted that the decision wasn't an easy one. "I struggled with it," she said. "And then it just hit me. It's hard to say goodbye to such a good thing." (We feel your pain, Julia.)
It's never easy to say goodbye to our favorite shows, but there is something to be said for going out on a high note rather than jumping the shark. "I'm not kidding — I really feel this is my baby and I don't want to mess it up," Louis-Dreyfus explained. "I would hate to end on a less-than note. That would make me nuts."
Mandel and Louis-Dreyfus also confirmed that Season 7 will consist of 10 episodes, so we don't have to bid goodbye just yet. There's no word yet on whether or not Sue (aka Queen of One Liners) will return for Season 7, but we're keeping our fingers crossed because Season 6 just wasn't the same without her.
Shooting for the final season is scheduled to begin on October 16.
