Natalie Portman
Beauty
Natalie Portman's Bob Just Got Even Shorter
by
Rachel Lubitz
Entertainment News
Weinstein Survivors Are Calling Out Time’s Up For Leaving Them Out Of An Anniversary...
Sara Hendricks
Jan 5, 2019
Pop Culture
Natalie Portman Says She & Jessica Simpsons Are “Allies” Now
Kathryn Lindsay
Dec 19, 2018
Beauty
The Rock Star Who Accidentally Inspired Natalie Portman's Makeup In
Vox...
Samantha Sasso
Dec 11, 2018
Pop Culture
Jessica Simpson Responds To Natalie Portman's Comments About...
UPDATE: This story was originally published on December 5, 2018 at 2:30 p.m. Natalie Portman has apologized for the comments she made in an interview
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Movie Reviews
Vox Lux
Can't Decide If It Loves Pop Stars Or Hates...
Warning: This review contains mild spoilers for Vox Lux. Vox Lux ends with a with a colossal spectacle: Pop star Celeste (Natalie Portman) takes the
by
Anne Cohen
Movies
Natalie Portman Will Play Identical Twins In A Biopic About Rival...
Remember those old Doublemint Gum commercials that happily stated, "Double your pleasure, double your fun"? Well, Natalie Portman is on a mission to prove
by
Madison Medeiros
Pop Culture
This Is Why Natalie Portman Is Refusing To Travel To Israel
It’s not every day an actress wins a coveted award, or declines to go accept it. But in this case, actress Natalie Portman did both, when she recently
by
Alexis Reliford
Movies
What's Going On With The
Annihilation
DVD Art?
The fact that Annihilation is led by five women isn't the most interesting part of the movie. Alex Garland's film about a group of scientists tasked with
by
Anne Cohen
Pop Culture
Kim Kardashian, Miley Cyrus, Natalie Portman & More Show Up To Su...
On Saturday, thousands of protesters descended on Washington, D.C. for the highly-anticipated March For Our Lives. The student-led rally is one of many
by
Marquita Harris
Beauty
Natalie Portman's New Hair Is All The Pixie Inspiration We Need
For well over a decade, Natalie Portman has been the actress who would undergo just about any beauty transformation for a role. She's rocked everything
by
Samantha Sasso
Movie Reviews
Annihilation
Review: Who Knew Unicorn Highlighter Could ...
In a key scene early on in Annihilation, Lena (Natalie Portman) — a biologist and Army veteran about to enlist in a mission to investigate an
by
Anne Cohen
Movies
Allow
Annihilation
's Gina Rodriguez & Tessa Thompso...
On the surface, Tessa Thompson and Gina Rodriguez couldn't be more different. As Valkyrie in Thor: Ragnarok, and Charlotte Hale in Westworld, Thompson has
by
Anne Cohen
Pop Culture
Natalie Portman Reveals That Viral "All Male Nominees" Moment Was...
Natalie Portman made me yelp during the 2018 Golden Globes when she announced the nominees for best director alongside Ron Howard. "And here are the
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Entertainment
Even With A Diverse Cast,
Annihilation
Is Being Called O...
Update: Natalie Portman has responded to claims that her casting in the sci-fi film Annihilation is yet another example of whitewashing in Hollywood. In
by
Madison Medeiros
TV Shows
Natalie Portman Sticks To The Script & Makes Us Nostalgic For The...
Natalie Portman hosted Saturday Night Live in what felt like a return to the show in the mid-2000s. "The last time I hosted was in 2006," shares Portman.
by
Sarah Midkiff
Entertainment
Is It Really Okay To Talk About The Love Life Of A Famous 13-Year...
On January 20, just one day before 13-year-old Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown walked the SAG Awards red carpet wearing pink Converse and ribboned
by
R29 Editors
Entertainment News
Natalie Portman On Being Subjected To An "Environment Of Sexual T...
When you're a young woman in Hollywood, you're made aware of your sexuality at a very early age. It's something Natalie Portman knows all too well. In
by
Shannon Carlin
Beauty
Twitter Can't Stop Comparing Millie Bobby Brown To This Famo...
Finding celebrities that look like other celebrities is one of the internet's favorite pastimes. There are your common comparisons, like Seth Rogen and
by
Samantha Sasso
Entertainment News
Women Of Hollywood Tell Oprah Why The Time's Up Movement Is ...
The day after Oprah's instantly iconic Golden Globes speech, that got people talking about President Oprah, she sat down with Reese Witherspoon, America
by
Shannon Carlin
Pop Culture
Oprah Winfrey Will Gather All The Women Masterminds Of Hollywood ...
This Sunday, CBS will air a panel during which potential future president Oprah Winfrey gathered with Hollywood's best and brightest women to discuss the
by
Rebecca Farley
Pop Culture
Natalie Portman Blasts The Golden Globes For The All-Male Directo...
In case you were wondering, Natalie Portman did not come to the Golden Globes to play. When she presented the award for best director at the 75th Annual
by
Rebecca Farley
Pop Culture
Natalie Portman Thanked Police Officers For Wearing Black
Natalie Portman, a.k.a Queen Amidala, cannot be stopped, according to America Ferrara. Ferrara and Portman went as dates to the 2018 Golden Globes, where
by
Rebecca Farley
Entertainment News
Women Of Hollywood Announce Their Plan To Tackle Sexual Harassmen...
2017 was the year of #MeToo. Just hours into 2018, 300 powerful women in Hollywood are ushering in the era of #TimesUp, The New York Times reports.
by
Erin Donnelly
Entertainment News
Natalie Portman Says Male-Dominated Industries Contribute To Sexu...
Since the beginning of October, sexual misconduct allegations against prominent men in Hollywood and other industries have emerged nearly every day. It's
by
Caitlin Flynn
Beauty
This Is What Helped Natalie Portman Beat Adult Acne
Natalie Portman may not be French, but her beauty secrets are almost inherently so. Which makes a lot of sense, given that she is the face of Dior's
by
Samantha Sasso
Pop Culture
8 Brilliant Celebrities Who Got Their Start At Harvard
With a celebratory Instagram post, Blackish star Yara Shahidi announced that she'll be attending Harvard. And so, for the past 12 hours, our fangirl minds
by
Elena Nicolaou
Celebrity Style
Natalie Portman Looks Amazing At Her First Post-Baby Amalia Red C...
For the first time since she gave birth to her second child, daughter Amalia, Natalie Portman stepped out on the red carpet. While she's kept a low
by
Christopher Luu
Movies
Kit Harington Ditches Fur, Stays Hot For Post-
Game Of Thrones...
We're all Game of Thrones fans here, so I know that Jon Snow is near and dear to everyone's heart. He's heroic, he's loyal, and he literally came back
by
Morgan Baila
Entertainment
Natalie Portman Filmed This Music Video Days Before Giving Birth
Know what's less fun than being in labor? Sitting around, doing nothing, waiting for labor to happen. Which is why, despite popular mythology, basically
by
Amelia Edelman
News
Natalie Portman Welcomes Baby No. 2
Natalie Portman has a great reason for missing out on the Oscars this year — and all of the drama that ensued. While many reports said that she wouldn't
by
Christopher Luu
